The introduction of GST in July 2017 was hailed as the most ambitious tax reform since Independence. For agriculture it came with the promise of a simpler system, lower cascading costs and fairer outcomes for farmers. Yet the sector still faced a patchwork of anomalies, with some inputs heavily taxed while others were exempt, leading to higher cultivation costs and uneven incentives.



Eight years later the GST Council has made a long-overdue rationalisation. This reform package is a clear departure from the distortions of the past. By easing taxation on machinery, fertilisers, bio-inputs, dairy products, honey, fish and food processing it reduces the burden on farmers, builds cooperatives and puts Indian agriculture on a more sustainable and competitive path.