"For the existing stocks with the dealers, they will have a higher input tax credit at 28 per cent, but they will start billing at 18 per cent to customers. Therefore, they will carry an excess credit of 10 per cent, and it will take 3 or 4 months for them to consume. This is not a financial loss, but a working capital burden. We have decided to ease the same by compensating them for the interest burden," said Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan.