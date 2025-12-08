Finfluencers, Behavioural Biases & Big Money: SEBI’s Crackdown Exposes a Risk India Missed

When SEBI froze ₹546 crores belonging to finfluencer Avadhut Sathe and barred him from the markets, the headlines focused on the size of the action. The real story, however, lies in the scale of his influence: one “trading coach” accumulated more than three-lakh clients and hundreds of crores in fees without being registered as an investment adviser. India has long sensed that the finfluencer ecosystem was expanding faster than the regulatory perimeter. The Sathe order confirms this and raises a deeper question: is India prepared for the risks of influencer-led investing?