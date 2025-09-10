The demand for India's annual supply of rare earth magnetics is currently around 6,000 tonnes which is driven in large part by the rise of electric two-wheelers, wind turbines, drones and smart electronics. However, less than 10% of the demand is met through recycling in the country and over 90% of India's rare earth needs are met by imports.



Recognising the wide gap, the government has recently launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) with a planned outlay of ₹34,300 crore over a seven-year period. The initiative aims to build an effective framework for India's self-reliance in the critical mineral sector.



India is already home to a large foundation of talented engineers and scientists. With the right set of policies and incentives, India could develop a world-class rare earth recycling system. This is why it is essential to support automated sorting systems, invest in advanced refining methods and have a simplified regulatory framework for the processing of materials that are no longer in use.