CII Suggests Reforms in GST, Trade Policy, Employment to Achieve 'Viksit Bharat'

Sanjiv Bajaj, Past President, CII and Chairman, Task Force on Reciprocal Tariffs, observed, "As India moves rapidly towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, it must now add greater pace and depth to this reform agenda to be globally competitive. With Free Trade Agreements opening new opportunities and India's economic engagements expanding worldwide, Indian industry must be prepared to compete with the best." Among other reforms, CII has suggested a dedicated e-commerce export strategy; manufacturing push through capital support, industrial corridors, and freight connectivity; phased compliance for MSMEs; and integration of industry into climate adaptation, digitised climate data, and sustainability-linked procurement.