From Wall Street to Dalal Street, the Billable-Hour Era Is Being Questioned

AI is reshaping the economics of IT services, raising productivity and reducing billable engineer-hours, which could pressure traditional time-and-material revenue models.
India’s $224-billion IT services sector — a key pillar of exports, employment and GDP — faces a structural shift as AI weakens the historical link between headcount growth and revenue expansion.
Future competitiveness will depend on moving up the AI value chain through infrastructure, intellectual property, outcome-based pricing and large-scale workforce reskilling.
From the trading floors of Wall Street to Dalal Street, capital is repricing services businesses for the AI era. Artificial intelligence is raising productivity and reducing the human hours embedded in each contract. When revenue models depend on effort, and effort declines, margins compress unless pricing and positioning evolve. That question matters everywhere. It matters more in India.
For three decades, India’s global ascent has rested on a clear economic model: deploy skilled labour at scale, price it competitively and export it worldwide. Today, the IT services sector generates roughly $224 billion in annual exports, contributes about 7% of GDP and directly employs nearly six million people. It is not just an industry; it is a pillar of foreign exchange earnings, urban income growth and middle-class expansion.
The model was elegant. Complexity in the West created opportunity in India. More software meant more engineers. More engineers meant more exports.
AI is disrupting that linear relationship. When AI systems assist in coding, testing, documentation and system integration, productivity rises. Multinational corporations integrating AI copilots into software workflows report double-digit efficiency gains, in some cases exceeding 30%. That is not theoretical. It is operational reality.
Higher productivity is good for the global economy. But productivity alters pricing power. If the same outcome can be delivered with fewer billable hours, revenue models built on effort begin to compress. Time-and-material contracts lose some of their structural advantage. The surplus generated by AI does not disappear — it migrates.
Markets have already started reacting. The Nifty IT index fell more than 20% from its recent highs, and nearly ₹6 lakh crore in market value was wiped out across major Indian IT firms in a short span. This did not happen because global demand for technology suddenly collapsed. Most companies continued to report steady deal pipelines. What changed was the expectation around margins.
Investors began asking a straightforward question: if AI allows companies to complete the same work with fewer engineer-hours, can revenue continue to grow at the same pace? For decades, India’s IT sector expanded by adding people and billing for time. If AI reduces the time required, that growth formula weakens.
The issue is not job automation alone. It is where the gains from higher productivity will go. Will they remain with service providers? Or will they flow toward the companies that build AI models, control cloud platforms and design advanced chips?
In the AI economy, disproportionate gains are accruing to those who control three layers: advanced semiconductors, large-scale computational infrastructure and foundational AI models. These layers enjoy high capital intensity, strong network effects and global leverage. They are largely dominated by firms in the United States, with China investing aggressively to build parallel capacity.
Services firms — in India, Europe or Southeast Asia — operate downstream from these layers. They remain essential for integration, customization and deployment. But essential does not always mean powerful.
India must interpret this moment carefully. The IT sector is not a marginal contributor to growth. It is a systemic pillar. A gradual compression in margins or slower hiring growth would ripple across urban economies, credit markets and consumption patterns. This is not about short-term earnings. It is about positioning.
Other countries provide instructive contrasts.
The United States has positioned itself at the commanding heights of AI infrastructure. Its largest firms control chip design, cloud platforms and frontier model development. Services companies exist within that ecosystem, but value capture is concentrated upstream. The lesson is clear: ownership of core infrastructure determines margin resilience.
China, facing geopolitical constraints, has responded with strategic investment in domestic AI capacity. It views compute and models as national capabilities, not merely commercial assets. Its approach blends industrial policy with private-sector execution.
Israel demonstrates another pathway: depth over scale. By focusing on proprietary AI solutions in cybersecurity, defence and enterprise systems, it captures high-value niches without depending on labour arbitrage.
Singapore, meanwhile, has emphasised rapid workforce adaptation. Rather than defending legacy roles, it is embedding AI literacy across sectors to ensure productivity gains raise national income.
India’s scale gives it both strength and vulnerability.
Nearly six million direct employees, millions more indirect beneficiaries and a significant share of export earnings depend on IT services. The traditional link between headcount expansion and export growth may weaken as AI amplifies individual productivity. That does not imply mass displacement. It implies transition.
Entry-level coding and testing roles may decline proportionally. Demand will rise for AI integration specialists, data engineers, cybersecurity professionals and model governance experts. The workforce challenge is not volume alone; it is composition.
Reskilling must therefore move from incremental to systemic. Engineering curricula should treat AI tools as baseline instruments, not optional enhancements. Corporate training must shift from defensive automation management to offensive capability building.
The commercial shift is equally important. If Indian firms remain primarily effort-based vendors, they will face margin pressure as AI compresses delivery cycles. If they transition toward outcome-based pricing — tied to measurable efficiency gains, revenue improvements or operational transformation — they can preserve and even enhance profitability.
That transition requires investment in intellectual property. Reusable AI platforms, sector-specific solutions and proprietary toolchains create defensible differentiation. Services firms that develop internal AI assets will negotiate from a position of strength rather than dependency.
The strategic dimension cannot be ignored. AI is becoming embedded in financial systems, supply chains, healthcare infrastructure and defence applications. Countries that control meaningful layers of this stack influence global standards and economic flows.
India has demonstrated its institutional capacity to build digital public infrastructure at scale. Its digital identity and payments systems illustrate that coordinated public-private execution is possible.
Extending that ambition to AI means ensuring competitive access to high-performance computing, supporting domestic research ecosystems and incentivising AI intellectual property creation. This does not imply isolation from global platforms. It implies avoiding structural over-dependence.
The opportunity is substantial. India’s domestic market is large enough to test and scale AI applications in banking, telecom, agriculture and public administration. Its linguistic diversity provides a foundation for multilingual AI systems that could serve emerging markets globally. Its diaspora occupies influential positions in global technology ecosystems.
The risk is complacency. If AI-driven productivity gains primarily benefit foreign clients and upstream infrastructure providers, Indian services firms may remain stable but see slower growth and thinner margins over time. Capital markets are already factoring that possibility into valuations.
The alternative is strategic repositioning. India’s first technology wave was about scale. It delivered efficiency, reliability and integration into global supply chains. The AI wave is about ownership of intelligence — about who designs systems, who controls compute and who defines standards.
India does not need to replicate Silicon Valley. It does need to ensure that it captures a meaningful share of the economic surplus generated by AI within its own ecosystem. The global reallocation of value has begun. The question for India is not whether artificial intelligence will alter its IT sector. That transformation is underway.
The question is whether India intends to remain the world’s most efficient exporter of skilled labour — or evolve into a country that also shapes the infrastructure of intelligence itself.
In an AI-driven economy, efficiency is no longer enough. Positioning determines power.
India still has time to choose its position.