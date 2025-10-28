Global Dreams, Local Limits: Why Indian B-Schools Fail to Internationalise

Consequently, institutions are driven to pursue performance metrics that may not be consistent with international norms. Failure to implement erodes the impact of internationalisation initiatives. While the NEP has outlined an ambitious goal, institutional implementation is impeded by bureaucratic roadblocks under the strategic dimension, such as a lack of clear vision, mission, goals, and inadequate supply of finance. Shocking it is to quote that, many institutions are either ambiguous or have no distinct committee or division solely focused on internationalisation.