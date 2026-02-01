  1. home
Stock Markets Fluctuate in Narrow Range Ahead of Budget Presentation

Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the other major gainers

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range in early trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026–27 presentation.

After opening the day on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex later fluctuated and quoted 13 points up at 82,282.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher.

The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented in Parliament later in the day.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Sun Pharma climbed nearly 3% after the firm posted a 16% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,369 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.

Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the other major gainers.

However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

“Markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target (expected around 4.3–4.4% of GDP for FY27),” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Asian markets are closed on Sunday due to holidays.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

On Friday, the Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36% to settle at 82,269.78. The Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39% to end at 25,320.65.

