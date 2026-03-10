Stock Markets Rebound in Early Trade After Two Days of Sharp Fall

"The panic reaction in crude prices which took the Brent crude to near $120 yesterday has seen a reversal this morning plunging Brent crude to $89. This kind of extreme swing of near $30 in one day is reflective of the huge uncertainty surrounding the impact of the West Asian conflict on global crude supplies. During a war, uncertainty reigns supreme and this is what we are witnessing now," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.