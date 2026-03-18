Govt Extends ALMM Framework to Ingots, Wafers to Strengthen Domestic Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

The government has included ingots and wafers into the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to strengthen local solar manufacturing ecosystem and its usage in the domestic market.
Until now, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE's) ALMM included modules and cells.
Solar panels are made up of modules that contain cells. Cell manufacturing depends on ingots, which in turn require wafers.
The ALMM order to introduce ALMM List-III for ingots and wafers will take effect from June 1, 2028, the MNRE said.
The ministry has clarified "bids submitted under Sec 63 route, after this date must mandatorily specify use of ALMM List III compliant wafers".
However, "suitable grandfathering provisions have been built in to protect projects already in the pipeline," the ministry said.
The current order of MNRE, extends mandatory sourcing requirements from ALMM lists (already in place for modules and cells) to include ingots and wafers, which currently remain heavily import-dependent.
In a post on X, MNRE Minister Pralhad Joshi said with the expansion of the ALMM framework to include ingots and wafers, India has taken a decisive step towards building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem.
This move will boost domestic production, strengthen supply chains, reduce import dependence and enhance quality across the solar value chain, positioning India as a strong global player in renewable energy, he said.
Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) Order, 2019 is a quality-and-reliability framework that ensures solar equipment used in the country's solar projects meet the domestic manufacturing standards.
It applies for projects awarded through competitive bidding under Sec 63, Electricity Act, 2003 and for net-metering or open-access projects.
Since ALMM was introduced, domestic solar manufacturing has expanded significantly. ALMM List-I (solar PV modules) has grown from 8.2 GW in 2021 to around 172 GW currently.
ALMM List-II (solar PV cells), introduced more recently, has already reached 27 GW within seven months, demonstrating the framework's effectiveness in stimulating domestic investment.