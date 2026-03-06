A

Absolutely, as a woman who has navigated India’s VC world for many years, I have experienced it more times than I would like to count. Early in my career and even during casual networking at events, the lens often shifted to “woman” before “VC.” I have been in rooms where conversations shifted toward the weather, family, or unrelated small talk. Unfortunately, society is also extremely unforgiving to us for our mistakes, which often causes women to steer away from taking slightly bigger decisions or even roles.

But that said, patience and perseverance are two mantras that have always helped. There will be rooms where you will not be taken seriously, but rather than reacting right away, take some time, evaluate, and then conquer. When I started the VC fund, it also took me some time to navigate through the space, but I ensured that I surrounded myself with teams, colleagues, and founders who shared a similar vision.

That said, I learned to gently but firmly steer the discussion back to capital allocation, deal flow, and understanding the founder’s story. Over time, consistency, preparation, and clarity of thought changed this dynamic. When you contribute with conviction, confidence, and tangible insight, the room adjusts. The focus moves from who you are to what you bring to the table, and that, ultimately, is what builds credibility.