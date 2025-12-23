Why India needs to do more to make Agriculture emission free

Improving Rural Health by Reducing Agricultural Pollution in India

The transition to emission-free agricultural practices is a critical public health intervention for rural India, directly mitigating the severe pollution caused by traditional farming. The most visible health hazard is crop residue burning in North India, which releases massive amounts of particulate matter and toxic gases; studies show that exposure to this smoke significantly reduces lung function, with women and the elderly in rural Punjab showing a decline of 15-18% in lung function parameters during the burning season.