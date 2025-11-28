Rising Heat Stress Puts India's Agriculture Sector at High Risk, Says Report

A Wageningen University & Research study revealed that agricultural labour loss in India is already substantial and will further increase in the future as a consequence of climate change. A 2022 report by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research showed that the heatwave had impacted wheat yield and subsequently, a shortage of grain. But it also resulted in poor vegetative and retarded growth, pest infestation like fall army and whitefly attacks and viral infections in crops and livestock, the report titled Heat Wave 2022: Causes, Impacts, and Way Forward for Indian Agriculture stated.