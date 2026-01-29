Budget 2026: Leveraging Clean Energy Transition to Contain Rising Energy Subsidies

Global optimism around India’s growth narrative, reflected in discussions at the World Economic Forum, has underscored not just macroeconomic resilience but also a surge of investment in energy-intensive sectors such as data centres and AI infrastructure. At the same time, India’s power demand is projected to rise sharply over the next decade. While the country has made notable progress in its clean energy transition, aided by sustained budgetary allocations, this year’s geopolitical and macroeconomic context presents a clear challenge: balancing growth ambitions with fiscal discipline while staying the course on clean energy.