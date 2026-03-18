Govt Orders Airlines to Offer More Free Seats in New Passenger Rules; Here’s What Changes for Flyers

The set of guidelines is as follows-

Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access

Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats

Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.

Strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding

Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters