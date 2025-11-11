Pre-Budget 2026-27: Economists Suggest Prioritising Private Investment Revival to Boost Business Growth



Last month, Indian industries urged the government to take steps to clear the backlog of income-tax appeals, simplify tax deducted at source (TDS) rules, and ensure tax neutrality for fast-track demergers. According to media reports, the Central Action Plan for 2025-26 aims to dispose of two lakh cases and ₹10 trillion of disputed demand, but India Inc. warned that without differentiated timelines or capacity expansion, the backlog may remain. On the TDS front, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) noted that the current structure adds unnecessary compliance burdens and suggested reducing them into three broad rate slabs and exempting B2B (business-to-business) payments.