Reliance Goes the AI Way: Unveils Meta JV, Google Cloud Pact & Launch of Reliance Intelligence

Reliance, Meta form Rs 855 crore JV to package Llama for enterprises
Reliance creates Reliance Intelligence subsidiary to build domestic AI products
Partnering Google to launch Jamnagar cloud region powered by clean energy
Sector-specific, sovereign enterprise AI for retail, telecom, energy, manufacturing
Reliance Industries on Friday announced a slate of AI initiatives that together signal an aggressive push to commercialise generative AI across India. The group said it will form an India-focused joint venture with Meta to build enterprise AI products, committing an initial Rs 855 crore (about $100 million) investment split 70:30 in favour of Reliance.
Reliance also unveiled a new wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, and confirmed a separate partnership with Google to create a Jamnagar cloud region powered by clean energy and Jio network connectivity.
JV to Package Meta’s Llama Models
Reliance said the Meta tie-up will combine Meta’s open-source Llama family of models with Reliance’s industry scale and domain expertise to deliver an enterprise-grade AI platform-as-a-service for Indian companies.
The venture is aimed at sector-specific deployments, energy, retail, telecom, media and manufacturing, and will offer pre-configured AI solutions for functions such as sales, customer service, finance and operations. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
Reliance Intelligence & Google Cloud
Separately, Reliance said it is creating Reliance Intelligence, a new arm to build AI products for consumers, small businesses and enterprises and to serve as a hub for researchers and engineers.
The company also confirmed a deepening of its relationship with Google Cloud: the partners will develop a Jamnagar cloud region to host compute and AI services, with Reliance supplying clean energy and Jio providing network connectivity.
At Reliance’s annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani framed the Meta joint venture as a way to “pair the power of open-source AI with Reliance’s deep domain knowledge,” saying the goal is to deliver “sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India.” Mark Zuckerberg described the alliance as a vehicle to bring Meta’s Llama models into practical, local use and to expand AI access across Indian businesses and communities.
Commercial Aims & Product Roadmap
Reliance said the venture will provide secure, full-stack environments where firms can customise, deploy and govern generative models.
The offering is pitched at a range of customers, from small shops to large corporates, and emphasises affordability and local data controls. Reliance singled out applications across its own businesses as early use cases while also promising products for external customers.
The announcements position Reliance as a major integrator for AI infrastructure and software in India, combining capital, distribution and energy resources with global model technology.
Key near-term milestones to watch include regulatory clearances for the joint venture, the final structure and governance of Reliance Intelligence, the timeline for the Jamnagar cloud rollout and early commercial pilots or product launches.