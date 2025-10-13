Indian Trade Team to Visit US this Week As Trade Talks Between Two Countries Show Signs of Progress

Indian trade delegation to visit US amid escalating tariff tensions.
India plans to buy more US natural gas under trade talks.
Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods over Russia oil purchases.
Both sides aim to revive stalled bilateral trade agreement discussions.
Amid the ongoing trade tensions between India and US and an expected trade agreement, an Indian trade delegation will be visiting the US this week, an official told the media on Monday.
According to the official, quoted by Bloomberg, India is looking forward to buy more natural gas from the US as a part of the trade negotiations. Currently, the discussions between the two nations are underway and progressing well, the official said on the condition of anonymity.
Last month, the talks between the two countries resumed as both wanted to ease tensions following US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap India with the highest tariffs in Asia, thereby penalising the country for its trade barriers and Russian oil purchases.
A US trade team had visited New Delhi for a day of talks in September soon after a trip to Washington by an Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
During those talks, India offered concessions to the US, including easing some restrictions on the import of genetically modified corn and offering to buy more American defense and energy goods, according to an earlier Bloomberg news report.
Before this, the US and India had committed that a bilateral agreement will be completed by the fall of this year. However, negotiations collapsed after both sides hardened their positions and Washington began putting pressure on New Delhi over its ties with Russia.
In August, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent thereby accusing New Delhi of helping Russian leader Vladimir Putin finance his war in Ukraine. India’s government has since then struck a defiant tone, saying it won’t halt Russian purchases and called the action “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”