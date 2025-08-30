"We have successfully produced our first 200 MW of HJT modules. These deliver 10 per cent higher energy yield, 20 per cent better temperature performance, and 25 per cent lower degradation," he said. "We are scaling rapidly." In parallel, it is rapidly constructing battery and electrolyser giga factories. "Our battery giga factory will start in 2026. It will begin with 40 GWh per year capacity and expand modularly to 100 GWh per year," he said.