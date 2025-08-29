Nifty Stares at Volatile September as FIIs Roll Over Bearish Bets

As for rollovers, Nifty futures stood at 84%, significantly higher than the 74% average of the past three series, according to Nuvama. SBI Securities added that the rollover cost for the September F&O series edged up to 0.63%, above the three-month average of 0.43%, suggesting participants were willing to pay a premium to carry positions forward. On a market-wide basis, rollovers came in at 92%, slightly above the three-month average of 90%, while stock futures rollovers were at 94%, compared with the 92% average of the last three series.