All Eyes on Reliance AGM as Investors Await IPO Clarity, AI Plans and Green Energy Push

IPO Timelines in Focus

The market’s biggest question remains whether RIL will finally set the clock on initial public offerings for Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail. At the 2019 AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said the company would look to list both businesses within five years, but no firm update has since emerged. Brokerages believe separate listings could unlock value, though some caution that any benefit for RIL shareholders may be tempered by a holding company discount.