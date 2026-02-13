India’s G&J Exports Slip to $23.19bn as US Shipments Fall; Trade Deal May Unlock $3bn Upside

"Zero duty on diamonds and coloured gemstones, will place India in a structurally superior position over key competitors—across diamonds, coloured gemstones and studded gold jewellery. This advantage is expected to help Indian exporters regain lost ground in the US market and re-create trade, potentially adding up to US$ 3 billion in the near term. Supported by market diversification and a strong pipeline of trade agreements, the industry is well positioned for recovery and sustained growth in FY 2026–27," he added.