Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab Takes Talent Hit, Two Cofounders & Researcher Rejoin OpenAI

Talent Swing

The exits come as a striking development for a startup that raised a blockbuster seed round last year. Thinking Machines closed about $2 billion in funding in mid-2025 in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz and was reported at valuations in the $10–$12 billion range, underscoring how much investor capital and market attention the firm has attracted. Losing two co-founders, including the outgoing CTO, is likely to prompt questions about near-term execution and leadership continuity.