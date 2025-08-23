Databricks to Buy Machine Learning Start-up Tecton in Acquisition Spree

The move also extends Databricks’ acquisition streak, fuelled by its soaring valuation, as it works to build a full-stack AI platform. So far in 2025, Databricks has acquired BladeBridge to boost AI-driven data warehouse migration and Neon, a Postgres-based AI-powered database startup. Earlier deals included Tabular in 2024 to advance open lakehouse interoperability, Einblick in 2024 for natural language data analysis, and three acquisitions in 2023: Arcion for data ingestion, MosaicML for generative AI, and Okera for AI-focused data governance.