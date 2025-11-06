Bankrupt Byju’s Receives Single Bid from Ranjan Pai’s Manipal Group

Byju’s had acquired Aakash for $950 million in 2021 but later lost control of it amid a severe cash crunch. In 2023, it raised ₹2,000 crore from Davidson Kempner via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) backed by Aakash’s cash flows, which were later bought out by Ranjan Pai for ₹1,400 crore. In January 2024, Manipal converted these NCDs into equity, acquiring a 40% stake in the company. Since then, it has expanded its holding by purchasing additional shares from Blackstone and Aakash founder J.C. Chaudhry.