  1. home
  2. News
  3. Supreme court clears aakashs rights issue byjus stake diluted to under

News

Supreme Court Clears Aakash’s Rights Issue, Byju’s Stake Diluted to Under 5%

The Supreme Court has dismissed appeals by Byju’s lenders and resolution professional, allowing Aakash Educational Services to proceed with its rights issue that will cut Think & Learn’s stake from 25.75% to under 5%

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court clears Aakash rights issue; appeals dismissed on Nov 3, 2025

  • Rights issue will dilute Byju’s holding from 25.75% to below 5%

  • Decision enables Aakash to raise capital to support 3.5 lakh students

  • Byju’s creditors warn dilution may erode recoveries amid insolvency proceedings

The Supreme Court on 3 November 2025 dismissed appeals by Think & Learn’s resolution professional and GLAS Trust (representing US lenders to Byju’s), clearing the way for Aakash Educational Services to proceed with a rights issue that will dilute Byju’s parent Think & Learn’s stake from 25.75% to below 5%.

A two-judge bench refused to interfere with earlier tribunal orders that allowed Aakash to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and approve the capital-raising plan.

The SC said it was not inclined to admit the appeals challenging the NCLAT/NCLT decisions. The outcome permits Aakash to move ahead with the shareholder resolution and subsequent offer document required for a rights issue.

Related Content
Related Content
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran - Getty Images
Byju's Battle Still On: Embattled CEO Raveendran Alleges 'Hostile' Takeover Bid by 'Predatory Lenders'

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Legal Tug-of-War

The rights issue is a decisive corporate action that materially weakens Byju’s economic and voting position in Aakash, a company Byju’s acquired in 2021, at a moment when Byju’s itself is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Aakash says it needs fresh capital to support operations serving some 3.5 lakh students and roughly 10,000 employees, and the board has argued the raise is commercially necessary.

The dispute travelled from the NCLT to the NCLAT and then to the Supreme Court. GLAS Trust and Think & Learn’s resolution professional had argued the rights issue was designed to dilute Byju’s stake and circumvent prior orders and creditor protections.

Aakash countered that the EGM was a routine shareholder process to approve an authorised-capital increase and that the company is independent of Byju’s insolvency proceedings. Tribunals earlier declined to grant interim relief against the EGM, and the apex court has now declined to stay those orders.

Byju's - null
Byju’s Insolvency Case: Supreme Court Rejects BCCI & Riju Ravindran’s Appeals on CIRP Withdrawal Rules

BY Outlook Business Desk

Strategic implications

With Byju’s shareholding set to fall sharply, control and influence dynamics at Aakash will shift, strengthening the position of existing majority holders such as Manipal Education and Medical Group and enabling AESL to raise the funds it says are required for operating continuity and growth.

Creditors to Think & Learn have argued the move could erode recoveries, while Aakash and its supporters say preserving the subsidiary’s commercial viability is the priority.

Potential next steps include (1) the formal dispatch of the rights-issue letter of offer and subscription timetable from Aakash, (2) any further legal remedies GLAS Trust or the resolution professional may pursue, and (3) developments in Byju’s insolvency resolution process that could affect creditor recoveries and corporate control questions across the group.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×