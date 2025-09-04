In a Tech-Driven World, No Nation Can Lead in Isolation: Sriram Vishwanathan on India–US Ties

Sriram Vishwanathan of Celesta Capital says collaboration is inevitable in today’s tech era.
Speaking at Semicon India 2025, he highlighted that global supply chains are deeply interlinked.
He stressed that no sovereign nation can realistically hope to lead in isolation.
As technology takes the front seat, no country can sustain alone, collaboration is inevitable since no nation possesses every capability or component, said Sriram Vishwanathan, Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital, on the current US–India relationship.
“Technology knows no bounds. Today, one look at their cellphone, car, or even microwave, it is difficult to find components that all come from a single country. The chips may come from one place, the display from another, the telecom equipment from somewhere else. That’s the reality of today’s globalized technology supply chain,” he said.
According to Vishwanathan, no sovereign nation can realistically hope to become a leader in isolation; Cross-collaboration is not just an option, it is essential.
He noted that while the current geopolitical climate underscores the urgency of national security, self-reliance cannot mean isolation.
“Given the asymmetries in competence and capabilities across nations, partnerships are not a luxury but a necessity,” he added.
At the inaugural session of Semicon India 2025, Sriram Vishwanathan announced the launch of the India Deep Tech Alliance; a coalition of venture capital and private equity firms from the U.S. and India. The alliance brings together Celesta Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Premji Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Venture Catalysts.
“There are plenty of investors and opportunities in the startup world today, whether it’s grocery delivery or other consumer-facing areas. But when it comes to deep tech, which is critically important for the future, the focus has been far more limited. Our first objective is to change that: to create these ecosystems with broad industry support,”said Vishwanathan.
He added that while the government is rolling out multiple policies to support the industry, the alliance ensures that it also draws inputs from the ecosystem; entrepreneurs, investors, and corporates, so that funds are deployed in ways that deliver the highest possible outcomes.
Vishwanathan also highlighted the disruptive role of AI in reshaping India’s IT sector, emphasising the need for the country to harness this shift effectively and ensure its benefits reach the people.
“All of this means that the time to act is now. The landscape ahead will be multipolar, with many participants, and momentum will come from alliances that amplify each other’s strengths,” he concluded.