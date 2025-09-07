Apple, Others Expand in India as Policy Certainty Boosts Investor Confidence, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s political and policy stability is attracting global investments amid tariff tensions
Continued growth in semiconductors and electronics manufacturing
Skilled workforce and democratic governance boost investor trust
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India’s political and policy stability is becoming a crucial factor for attracting long-term global investments amid the ongoing tariff disputes. In an interview with MoneyControl, he addressed the concerns over whether recent trade frictions with the United States have affected investments from American companies like Apple.
He highlighted continues growth and interest in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and electronics manufacturing. “Compared to other nations, India offers a much higher degree of policy stability. There is a huge turmoil and turbulence if you look at the world today…,” the minister told the news publication.
Vaishnaw attributed investor confidence to India’s highly skilled workforce and the credibility it has established over a decade of stable democratic governance. He highlighted that India’s approach isn’t driven by short-term gains but focus on long-term growth.
“…the results of these efforts will be seen in the coming years. Despite global uncertainties, Apple and other multinational firms continue to expand operations in India, including in advanced electronics and semiconductor design,” he told MoneyControl.
Vaishnaw on Electronics Manufacturing
Addressing the Semicon India 2025 conference, Vaishnaw stated that India produces electronics up to 30% cheaper than many rivals, giving it a strong edge in global manufacturing. His remarks came while presenting the first ‘Made in India’ chip, the Vikram-32 processor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“India has a cost advantage of 15–30% across multiple manufacturing segments of electronics, mobile phones, laptops, and now semiconductors. As fabs move from pilot lines to commercial production, customer validation and acceptance will follow, strengthening India’s position in the global ecosystem," he said.
The chip has been developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL).
Highlighting India’s rapid progress on its semiconductor mission, Vaishnaw emphasised that exports will be a key focus, noting that of the ten sanctioned projects, production is aimed not only at meeting domestic demand but also serving the global market.
Vaishnaw also highlights that In ISM 2.0 (Indian Semiconductor Mission), significant focus will also go to equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, and other ecosystem partners
Alongside the various project announcements, on India’s plans to develop its own AI chip or GPU, the minister said developing processors is definitely a priority.