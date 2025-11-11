PhysicsWallah IPO Opens for Subscription, Raises ₹1,563 Crore from Anchor Investors

According to InvestorGain data, the last grey market premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO was ₹3, and the issue had seen 0.03x subscription as of November 11, 2025, 11:00 AM. With the upper price band at ₹109 and today’s GMP, the IPO’s estimated listing price is ₹112, implying an expected gain of about 2.75% per share.