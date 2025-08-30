Myntra Follows in Amazon and Flipkart's Path, Adds Over 11k Jobs for Festive Season Surge

The development comes days after e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon announced similar job additions to meet the festive season demands, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities. Flipkart announced plans to expand its workforce by over 2 lakh people across roles like warehouses, delivery operations, team leadership, and customer experience functions. By this move, the company also aims to expand employment opportunities, infrastructure, and technology deployment across 28 states. Additionally, Flipkart is setting up around 650 new delivery hubs in locations such as Siliguri, Kundli, and Jakhar. The company plans to recruit over 15% freshers as a part of its overall hiring drive.