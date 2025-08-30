Myntra Follows in Amazon and Flipkart's Path, Adds Over 11k Jobs for Festive Season Surge

Myntra has added around 11,000 seasonal jobs ahead of its flagship ‘Big Fashion Festival’.
The move aims to meet additional demand fueled by the festive season.
The development comes days after e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon announced similar job additions.
“With about 30% more women employees being added to our warehouses, as part of this hiring drive, we are also helping thousands augment their income during the festive season,” chief human resources officer, Myntra, Govindraj M K, told Business Standard. “At the same time, these roles are critical in ensuring smooth operations across our supply chain and customer touchpoints,” he added.
The development comes days after e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon announced similar job additions to meet the festive season demands, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities. Flipkart announced plans to expand its workforce by over 2 lakh people across roles like warehouses, delivery operations, team leadership, and customer experience functions. By this move, the company also aims to expand employment opportunities, infrastructure, and technology deployment across 28 states. Additionally, Flipkart is setting up around 650 new delivery hubs in locations such as Siliguri, Kundli, and Jakhar. The company plans to recruit over 15% freshers as a part of its overall hiring drive.
Prior to Flipkart, Amazon announced to add over 1.5 lakh jobs across its operations network. The e-commerce giant is eyeing to hire thousands of women and around 2,000 specially abled persons. The giant aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity to ensure timely deliveries across the country.
“With the festive season around the corner, Amazon India has announced that it has created more than 150,000 seasonal jobs opportunities across its operations network,” said Amazon in a statement on August 18. “These include direct and indirect work opportunities at Amazon’s fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres, and last mile delivery network across India,” e-commerce added.