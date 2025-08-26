Besides these changes in sources and items in the new CPI, multiple other major statistical upgrades are planned in the next two years, including a new GDP series with an updated base year of 2022-23, Garg stated. Earlier this year, the government expanded its monthly employment survey sample to improve accuracy and credibility, aligning it with global standards. It is also developing a new quarterly Index of Services Production (ISP) that will enhance the government's capability to track the services sector better. This sector makes up over half of India’s GDP, and the rollout of the new index is planned for mid-next year.