Shift Seen Towards Premium, Wellness-Led Products in Chennai: Amazon India

Commenting on the occasion, Amazon India, Director-Amazon Fresh, Srikant Sree Ram said, "The shift we are seeing in Chennai toward premium and wellness-led products reflects how customers are celebrating more mindfully and seeking quality in every purchase." "At Amazon Fresh, our focus is not only on offering this wide selection from premium fruits to wellness essentials, but also on ensuring customers can access them with the convenience of fast, reliable delivery. This combination of selection, quality and speed is what we believe makes Amazon Fresh and Everyday Essentials a trusted destination for festive shopping," he said in a press release on Friday.