Commenting on the foray into Karnataka, company MD D Lakshminarayanan said, "In line with our stated intent of expanding the Emerging Business outside Tamil Nadu, we have forayed into Karnataka and are hopeful of establishing a good presence in the Tier II and III towns in the state over the next 12-18 months." On the reasons behind entering the Karnataka market, he said, it has vast potential for affordable housing finance with the Government pushing this segment aggressively.