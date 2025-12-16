Swizzle Raises ₹2 Cr After Ideabaaz Pitch, Plans Scale-Up of Production & Retail Reach

Expansion Targets

The company said it will enter Hyderabad this quarter and step up its HoReCa partnerships in major Tier-1 cities through tie-ups with national chains and premium restaurants. Over the next 12–18 months, Swizzle is targeting 5,000 retail outlets in Bangalore and Hyderabad, more than 20,000 outlets nationwide, 7,500 vending machines and over 2,000 HoReCa accounts. It also plans to launch on leading quick-commerce platforms, supported by a dark-store network of more than 1,500 locations.