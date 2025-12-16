Swizzle Raises ₹2 Cr After Ideabaaz Pitch, Plans Scale-Up of Production & Retail Reach

Swizzle raised ₹2 crore in a seed funding round led by angel investors Sooraj Singh and Shaili Chopra
The capital will be used to expand distribution across quick-commerce, vending machines, and mass retail
Swizzle plans to enter Hyderabad and target 20,000+ outlets nationwide, 7,500 vending machines, and 2,000+ HoReCa accounts
Beverage start-up Swizzle has raised ₹2 crore in a seed funding round led by angel investors Sooraj Singh of Unibots and Shaili Chopra of SheThePeople and Gytree. The funding was finalised on the entrepreneurial television show Ideabaaz following a live pitch and product tasting, giving the young brand both capital and national exposure.
The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand distribution across high-velocity channels such as vending machines, quick-commerce platforms and mass retail, while also scaling up its manufacturing capacity and team. Swizzle aims to increase daily production from 250 litres to 2,000 litres, equivalent to about 40,000 cans a day, and will hire across sales, operations and marketing as it prepares for a broader rollout.
Expansion Targets
The company said it will enter Hyderabad this quarter and step up its HoReCa partnerships in major Tier-1 cities through tie-ups with national chains and premium restaurants. Over the next 12–18 months, Swizzle is targeting 5,000 retail outlets in Bangalore and Hyderabad, more than 20,000 outlets nationwide, 7,500 vending machines and over 2,000 HoReCa accounts. It also plans to launch on leading quick-commerce platforms, supported by a dark-store network of more than 1,500 locations.
Swizzle positions itself as a clean-label beverage brand made with real fruits and herbs, without artificial flavours, colours or chemicals. Its upcoming products include a ₹30 PET bottle to improve affordability and a low-calorie “Diet Desi Lemonade”, which the company says contains no artificial sweeteners or stevia.
Founders & Investor Views
Co-founders Vrinda Singhal and Deepender Singh said the Ideabaaz platform validated their product and would help them scale faster without compromising their “clean-label philosophy.” Lead investor Sooraj Singh praised the product’s balance of “taste, health and convenience,” while Shaili Chopra cited the founders’ clarity, along with the brand’s packaging and positioning, as key reasons for investing.
The funding round reflects growing investor interest in India’s ready-to-drink and better-for-you beverage segment, where brands that combine natural ingredients with rapid distribution can secure shelf space and build loyal consumers. Swizzle’s strategy of quickly expanding capacity alongside an omnichannel distribution approach is aimed at turning early consumer interest into sustained retail traction.
Swizzle will initially focus on scaling production and securing retail and vending placements in Bangalore and Hyderabad, before expanding nationally and deepening HoReCa partnerships. The company did not disclose its valuation or details on investor board representation.