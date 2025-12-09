MF AUM May Cross ₹300 Lakh Cr by FY35 on Rising Retail Participation: Report

SIP inflows have risen at a 25 per cent CAGR over the past decade. Investors under 30 years now account for 40 per cent of NSE-registered market participants, up from 23 per cent in FY19. Cities beyond the top 110 contributed 19 per cent of mutual fund AUM in FY25, compared with 10 per cent in FY19, while 55-60 per cent of new SIP registrations originate from B30 cities. Women now account for 25 per cent of the investor base.