Spacetech Start-Up Aule Space Raises $2M Pre-Seed to Launch Autonomous Satellite Jetpacks

Aule Space raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by pi Ventures
The start-up is building "jetpack" satellites capable of autonomous, non-cooperative docking with legacy spacecraft
Funding will accelerate the 2027 launch of demonstration satellites to validate RPOD technology
Aule Space, an Indian deep-tech start-up developing autonomous satellites that can dock with and service other spacecraft in orbit, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by pi Ventures, the company said on Thursday. Angel investors including Eash Sundaram and Arvind Lakshmikumar also participated in the round.
The funding will be used to expand Aule’s engineering team, build ground infrastructure for docking trials, and accelerate the development of demonstration satellites planned for launch next year. The start-up said it will focus on validating its core rendezvous, proximity operations and docking (RPOD) capabilities through controlled tests.
Technology Behind
Aule’s technology combines a satellite-agnostic mechanical docking module with AI-driven guidance, navigation and control software.
The system is designed to enable safe approach, manoeuvring and physical attachment to target satellites, while keeping spacecraft lightweight and cost-efficient. The company is targeting applications such as satellite life extension, in-orbit inspection and space debris removal, areas drawing growing interest as orbital congestion increases.
Autonomous Jetpack
The start-up is positioning its autonomous “jetpack” as a solution for geostationary communication satellites that are typically retired once they run out of station-keeping fuel, even though their payloads remain functional.
Without in-space servicing, Aule argues, many GEO satellites, collectively worth tens of billions of dollars, stop generating revenue prematurely. Its system is designed to attach to legacy satellites and take over attitude and orbit control, potentially extending their operational life by up to six years and offering operators a lower-cost alternative to replacement launches.
Founders Statement
Founded in 2024 by Jay Panchal (CEO), Nithyaa Giri (CTO) and Hrishit Tambi (COO), Aule says it is the first Indian company building a life-extension capability for GEO satellites and among a small group globally pursuing non-cooperative docking, servicing satellites that were not designed to be docked with. The founders have prior experience at firms including Pixxel, Trify EV and LibreCube.
Manish Singhal, founding partner at pi Ventures, said Aule combines deep technical capability with a commercial roadmap focused on orbital sustainability and space security. Angel investors in the round include Eash Sundaram, a former Intelsat board member, and Arvind Lakshmikumar, CEO of defence-tech firm Tonbo Imaging.
Aule plans to launch its first RPOD demonstration satellites next year to validate its docking hardware and autonomy stack, with the aim of commercialising satellite life-extension services and scaling a robotic in-space servicing fleet.