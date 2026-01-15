Spacetech Start-Up Aule Space Raises $2M Pre-Seed to Launch Autonomous Satellite Jetpacks

Founders Statement

Founded in 2024 by Jay Panchal (CEO), Nithyaa Giri (CTO) and Hrishit Tambi (COO), Aule says it is the first Indian company building a life-extension capability for GEO satellites and among a small group globally pursuing non-cooperative docking, servicing satellites that were not designed to be docked with. The founders have prior experience at firms including Pixxel, Trify EV and LibreCube.