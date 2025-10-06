Morphing Machines Raises ₹38.36cr to Fast-Track REDEFINE Processor for Data Centres

Investor View

Rajnish Kapur, Managing Partner at IAN Alpha Fund, described the start-up as a rare deep-tech opportunity born from nearly two decades of IISc research. “With rising demand from Generative AI, 6G and other compute-intensive applications, the need for scalable AI acceleration is urgent,” he said. Speciale Invest’s Vishesh Rajaram added that REDEFINE™ addresses a global need for compute agility and fits India’s semiconductor mission.