HYDGEN Raises $5 Mn to Scale AEM Electrolysers for On-Site Green Hydrogen

HYDGEN raises $5 million to scale AEM electrolyzers manufacturing and global deployments
Funds target semi-automated Mangalore line and 250 kW industrial single-stack development
Modular 1–100 kW AEM products already piloting across India, Singapore, Southeast Asia
HYDGEN, a deep-tech start-up commercialising anion-exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers for industrial green hydrogen, said it has raised $5 million in a mix of equity and debt to scale manufacturing and broaden commercial deployments.
The round was led by Transition VC with participation from Cloudberry Pioneer Investments (Europe), Moringa Ventures (Singapore) and strategic family offices in India and Singapore.
Faster Scale-Up
HYDGEN will use the capital to upgrade its Mangalore production line to a semi-automated facility, accelerate development of a 250 kW single-stack for industrial customers, and expand commercial operations across Japan, Europe and the Middle East, regions the company says are showing growing policy support and industry demand for hydrogen.
“Many discussions about hydrogen focus on its role in a clean energy future, but the urgent opportunity is enabling industries to have hydrogen where and when they need it,” said Dr. Manipaddy Krishna Kumar, HYDGEN’s co-founder and COO.
The company says its AEM systems combine the low cost of alkaline electrolysis with the efficiency and flexibility of PEM technology, without relying on platinum-group catalysts.
Product Profile
HYDGEN currently offers modular electrolyzers from 1 kW to 100 kW, with pilot deployments already under way in India, Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia across industrial, research and mobility applications.
Several pilot partners are reportedly moving toward commercial-scale rollouts, validating the start-up’s approach of decentralised, ultra-pure hydrogen production at the point of use to cut logistics costs and improve supply resilience.
“HYDGEN is the first team we’ve seen capable of scaling AEM electrolyzers to true industrial levels while maintaining cost leadership,” said Mohamed Shoeb Ali, Managing Partner at Transition VC. Moringa Ventures’ Khoong Hock Yun added that practical, decentralised hydrogen solutions are critical to global decarbonisation efforts.
On-site hydrogen generation addresses two immediate industry frictions: the high cost and complexity of transporting and storing hydrogen, and the reliance on precious-metal catalysts that raise capital and operating costs.
By targeting heavy hydrogen consumers, chemicals, semiconductors, refining and mobility, HYDGEN aims to displace delivered grey hydrogen with competitively priced green hydrogen produced where it’s needed.