Developed Nations Grew on Fossil Fuels but Fell Short on Climate Action: MNRE Minister

Developed nations’ inaction: Joshi criticised developed countries for failing to do enough on climate action despite benefiting from fossil-fuel-driven growth.

Lowest green ammonia price: India now offers the world’s lowest green ammonia price at ₹49.7/kg (USD 0.56), with a supply capacity of 7.4 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Boost to hydrogen innovation: Four Hydrogen Valley Clusters have been set up, with ₹170 crore allocated for integrated hubs and an additional ₹100 crore for new pilot projects, including biomass-based hydrogen.

India’s climate responsibility: Despite being a developing country, India’s per capita emissions remain among the lowest globally—about one-tenth that of the U.S. and one-third of the global average.