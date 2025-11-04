  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. E commerce
  4. Why bernstein favors eternal swiggy in indias quick commerce foodtech boom

e-commerce

Why Bernstein Favors Eternal & Swiggy in India’s Quick-Commerce & Foodtech Boom

Bernstein began coverage on Eternal and Swiggy with Outperform calls and targets of ₹390 and ₹570

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Swiggy, Zomato Delivery Partners
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bernstein initiates Outperform on Swiggy and Eternal; Swiggy is preferred pick

  • Assigns ₹570 target for Swiggy and ₹390 target for Eternal

  • Quick commerce a ~$35bn SAM; combined serviceable market about $80bn

Bernstein has initiated coverage on Eternal and Swiggy with Outperform ratings, placing Swiggy as its preferred pick and assigning target prices of ₹390 (Eternal) and ₹570 (Swiggy).

The research house argues both platforms are best positioned to capture a combined, serviceable B2C market across quick commerce, food delivery, dining-out and events of roughly $80 billion (FY25 base), giving the duo several years of high-growth optionality.

Swiggy’s Q2 FY26 Losses Widen to ₹1,092 Cr Despite Strong Revenue Surge - null
Swiggy’s Q2 FY26 Losses Widen to ₹1,092 Cr Despite Strong Revenue Surge

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Related Content
Related Content

$35Bn Quick Comm Opportunity

Bernstein’s base case forecasts a meaningful upside if these adjacent markets scale as expected. Quick commerce (QC) alone is modelled to be an approximately $35bn serviceable addressable market by FY30 under central assumptions.

Taken together, Bernstein’s SAM implies a 4 to 5x revenue expansion opportunity by FY30 for the companies that win or capture meaningful share across QC, food delivery (FD), out-of-home and events.

Food delivery remains the primary cash engine for platforms but Bernstein flags that FD’s growth comes from dine-in. Annual growth is now below 20% and sustaining around 16–18% will require product upgrades (faster fulfilment, premium/health options, smaller-AOV ordering).

By contrast, QC addresses an affluent, time-poor urban cohort and offers attractive economics at scale, but it is fiercely competitive and not a pure winner-takes-all market. Bernstein expects leaders such as Blinkit, Instamart (Swiggy) and Zepto to be the top players, with profit pools more broadly distributed than in FD.

Tax Heat Rises for Zomato-Blinkit Parent as UP Slaps ₹128 Cr GST Order - null
Tax Heat Rises for Zomato-Blinkit Parent as UP Slaps ₹128 Cr GST Order

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Why Bernstein Favours Eternal & Swiggy?

Eternal is rated Outperform for its leadership position across both FD and QC, a stronger cash position and the ability to reinvest to unlock higher-ROI adjacencies (dining-out, events, B2B).

Bernstein’s sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation yields a ₹390 target, using premium multiples on core FD and Blinkit economics. Swiggy earns the top-pick tag because Bernstein sees Instamart scaling with measured store sizes and disciplined rollout.

Its model suggests Instamart could reach roughly 65% of Blinkit’s GOV and deliver about 30% of Blinkit-like adjusted EBITDA by F30. Swiggy’s SOTP produces a ₹570 target.

Optionalities & Risks

Bernstein highlights high-ROI adjacencies, dining-out, events/ticketing, B2B distribution/logistics and advertising (which it calls “the new oil”), as key levers that can meaningfully lift long-term returns if platforms execute. Progress on these lines could convert FD cash generation into a broader “lifestyle concierge” business for affluent consumers.

Primary risks include regulatory restrictions (e-commerce/1P exposure and GST/retail rules), delivery rider and two-wheeler supply constraints, capital access amid heavy investment cycles, and structural demand shocks (for example, potential GLP-1 drug impacts on food ordering).

Bernstein stresses sensitivity to TAM/SAM inputs, MAU/DAU, AOV, order frequency and labor assumptions, meaning outcomes move materially with small changes in those drivers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×