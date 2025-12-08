K. Balasubramaniam told Outlook Business that while democracy provides the framework, real economic progress comes only from strong industrial investment and execution.

He argued that India must shift its focus from policy talk to on-ground manufacturing capability if it wants to compete with global production hubs.



Balasubramaniam highlighted that companies like Tsugami India are expanding because Tamil Nadu offers a stable ecosystem, skilled labour, and predictable industrial policies.

He stressed that precision manufacturing will be central to India’s future growth, but only if the country prioritises technology upgrades, vocational training, and long-term industrial planning.