Qualcomm Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Others Commit $850 Mn to India Deep Tech Alliance; Nvidia Becomes Advisor

The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) is a consortium of investors, corporates, and partners dedicated to accelerating India’s deep-tech ecosystem across sectors such as AI, semiconductors, robotics, and biotech. IDTA offers funding, mentorship, and market access to help Indian startups scale globally. Launched with $1 billion in capital commitments at SEMICON India 2025, its members, including Accel, Blume Ventures, and Premji Invest, plan to invest in and collaborate on deep-tech initiatives over the next five to ten years.