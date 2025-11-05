Qualcomm Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Others Commit $850 Mn to India Deep Tech Alliance; Nvidia Becomes Advisor

The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) has secured over $850 million in new commitments from venture and corporate investors.
New members include Activate AI, Chiratae Ventures, Info Edge Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures.
The announcement follows Nvidia joining as a Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor to IDTA.
The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) has announced a new cohort of members who have committed over $850 million (₹7,500 crore) towards its mission. The incoming members include deep-tech venture and corporate venture capital firms such as Activate AI, Chiratae Ventures, Info Edge Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Singularity Holdings VC, and YourNest Venture Capital.
The announcement came just a day after Nvidia joined the group as a Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor to IDTA.
The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) is a consortium of investors, corporates, and partners dedicated to accelerating India’s deep-tech ecosystem across sectors such as AI, semiconductors, robotics, and biotech. IDTA offers funding, mentorship, and market access to help Indian startups scale globally. Launched with $1 billion in capital commitments at SEMICON India 2025, its members, including Accel, Blume Ventures, and Premji Invest, plan to invest in and collaborate on deep-tech initiatives over the next five to ten years.
“Nvidia’s strong support marks a milestone for IDTA and India’s deep-tech journey,” said Sriram Viswanathan, Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital and Founding Executive Council Member of the IDTA. “Nvidia’s depth of expertise in AI systems, software, and ecosystem-building will benefit our network of investors and entrepreneurs. Together, we aim to help founders build globally competitive companies while advancing India’s national priorities under the RDI scheme.”
Launched in July 2025, the RDI Scheme is India’s ₹1 lakh crore ($12 billion) government initiative to boost research, development, and innovation in strategic technology sectors such as semiconductors, AI, space, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.
“As an advisory founding member of the India Deep Tech Alliance, Nvidia aims to share technical insights, scalable compute resources, and global best practices to support India’s deep-tech ecosystem,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, Nvidia. “Through this engagement, we endeavour to provide strategic guidance on AI systems, developer enablement, and responsible deployment, and to collaborate with policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to advance transformative solutions.”
As a Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor, Nvidia will provide strategic guidance and technical expertise to strengthen India’s deep-tech ecosystem. The company will advise on best practices for integrating its AI and accelerated computing technologies to address complex scientific and engineering challenges.
It will also conduct technical sessions and training through the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI), participate in collaborative research discussions, and engage in ecosystem initiatives that bring together startups, researchers, and industry partners through summits and other events. Additionally, Nvidia will contribute to policy dialogues aimed at advancing India’s deep-tech capabilities under the RDI scheme.