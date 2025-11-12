Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Net Dips to ₹ 1,911 Cr; Co Looks to raise $ 600 Mn to Fund Growth

In a separate statement, the company said its "board has approved seeking enabling resolution from shareholders for raising $ 600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth." The company's consolidated net worth increased to ₹ 16,921 crore, as on September 30, 2025, up 14 % from ₹ 14,855 crore as on June 30, 2025.