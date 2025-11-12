  1. home
Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Net Dips to ₹ 1,911 Cr; Co Looks to raise $ 600 Mn to Fund Growth

The company saw its total income falling to ₹ 6,309.48 crore, from ₹ 7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25

PTI
Reliance Infrastructure has reported a 50 % dip in consolidated net profit to ₹ 1,911.19 crore in the September quarter, impacted by reduced income, and the company also looks to raise $ 600 million to fund its growth plans.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹ 4,082.53 crore in the second quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company saw its total income falling to ₹ 6,309.48 crore, from ₹ 7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

Reliance Infrastructure trimmed expenses to ₹ 5,991.49 crore, from ₹ 6,450.38 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, the company said its "board has approved seeking enabling resolution from shareholders for raising $ 600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth." The company's consolidated net worth increased to ₹ 16,921 crore, as on September 30, 2025, up 14 % from ₹ 14,855 crore as on June 30, 2025.

Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure Shares Hit Lower Circuit Limits

Bank debt on a standalone basis was at 'zero'.

During Q2, the company's consolidated assets stood at ₹ 69,708.76 crore as on September 30, 2025, with a strong retail shareholding family of over 7 lakh investors.

Over 46,224 new consumers were added to the Delhi Discom in Q2 FY26, bringing the total consumer base to 53.24 lakh.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors, including Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space, and the Defence sector.

Reliance Infrastructure is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for the development of power, infrastructure, metro, and road projects. 

