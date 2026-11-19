Speaking as the Guest of Honour, VELS alumnus Vishal TK said, “VELS University is an integral part of my life. In athletics, I particularly enjoy breaking my own previous records. Just like all of you, I too had the determination to achieve something significant in sports, and today I have realised that ambition. Tomorrow, it could be your turn to achieve similar milestones. With hard work, perseverance and self-confidence, you can reach great heights. I would also like to request the University to introduce a dedicated undergraduate degree programme in sports to encourage and support students who are passionate about the field.”