Manipal University Jaipur Organises Four-Day Faculty Development Programme In Collaboration With IIMBx, IIM Bangalore

The four-day programme is structured around three key stages Design, Develop and Deliver. On the first day, faculty members are being trained to understand the needs of online learners, develop learner profiles, and align learning outcomes, course content and assessment. Participants are also being provided with hands-on experience in developing a module outline for their respective subjects and creating video scripts based on their course design. The second day focuses on the Develop stage, with particular emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and digital content production. Participants are being introduced to the fundamentals of Generative AI, its applications, strengths, limitations and associated risks. The programme also includes training in active learning activities and studio-based educational video production. Faculty members are getting an opportunity to record their learning videos and receive immediate expert feedback on delivery, pacing and the effective use of teaching aids. The third day focuses on the Deliver stage and will address the changing landscape of online education, the use of AI as a teaching and course-design assistant, and assessment development. Participants will be trained in developing different forms of assessments and aligning them with learning outcomes, as well as using AI for developing question banks with appropriate faculty validation. The programme will also include a showcase and peer review of participant-developed educational videos, followed by an orientation on course development, approval and launch through the SWAYAM platform. On the final day, participants will present their course blueprints in groups before an expert panel comprising members from IIMBx and Manipal University Jaipur. Each group will present its learner profile, course or module outline, sample script or video, learning activity, assessment and course launch plan. The presentations will be followed by expert and peer feedback and interaction with the panel. The programme will conclude with closing remarks and certificate distribution by Sitaraman Shankar, CEO, IIMBX.