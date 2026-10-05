Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India: JDS Banaras, known as the best Banarasi saree shop in Varanasi, has been trusted since 1913 for its honest and skilled approach to Banarasi weaving. Today, the Shah family's fourth generation continues to carry that same trust forward. Started in 1913 as JDS Banaras., JDS Banaras has grown to become Varanasi's most trusted names for making, supplying, and selling Handloom and Pure Banarasi sarees — while still holding on to the same values it began with over a hundred years ago.