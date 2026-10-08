Crompton Launches InstaNourish Pro Multi Purpose Kettle, Bringing Greater Flexibility To Everyday Cooking

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: For many consumers, preparing meals at home means adapting to smaller kitchens, limited access to cooking appliances and the need for simple, convenient cooking solutions. Catering to these needs, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. introduces the Crompton InstaNourish Pro Multi Purpose Kettle, designed to bring the “Sear, Steam, Savour” experience to everyday cooking by combining multiple cooking options in one appliance.

Consumers are looking to include vegetables and simple, home-cooked foods in their meals, while seeking convenient ways to steam, boil, reheat and prepare food. This is particularly relevant for those living in hostels, smaller homes or spaces where access to a gas stove or induction cooktop may be limited. Safer and easier handling is also becoming an important consideration in everyday cooking. These evolving needs are creating a demand for compact, multi-purpose cooking solutions that offer greater flexibility without requiring multiple appliances.

The Crompton InstaNourish Pro Multi Purpose Kettle brings multiple cooking capabilities into one appliance, enabling consumers to sear, steam and boil, while supporting the preparation of a variety of foods. From rice and steamed vegetables to snacks and reheated food, the appliance offers consumers greater flexibility in preparing different types of food using a single appliance.

The InstaNourish Pro comes equipped with features designed to support convenient and versatile cooking:

600W Power: Provides heating power for cooking and preparation.

1.2 Litre Capacity: Offers a practical capacity for everyday cooking and beverage preparation.

Stainless Steel Steamer Basket: Enables steaming of vegetables, snacks and other foods.

Cool Touch Body: Supports safer handling and helps reduce the risk of accidental burns.

Dry Boil Protection with Auto Shut-Off: Helps protect the appliance by switching off in case of dry boiling.

Wide Mouth: Makes operation, stirring and cleaning easier.

LED Indicator: Indicates when the appliance is in operation.

Multi-Utility Cooking: Enables consumers to prepare a variety of foods using one appliance.

Speaking about the new launch, Anand Kumar N, Business Head – Pumps & Kitchen Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "As consumers adapt to changing lifestyles and living spaces, they are looking for greater flexibility in how they prepare meals at home. With smaller kitchens, varied cooking needs and, in some cases, limited access to conventional cooking appliances, there is a growing need for solutions that can adapt to different routines and spaces. We saw an opportunity to bring together multiple cooking needs in a compact appliance that can fit more easily into everyday kitchens and lifestyles. With InstaNourish Pro, our aim is to make cooking more versatile and convenient by giving consumers the freedom to sear, steam and boil using one appliance, while making it easier to prepare a variety of foods at home."

The Crompton InstaNourish Pro Multi Purpose Kettle will be available at Crompton authorised retail outlets nationwide and on leading e-commerce channels, priced at an MRP of INR2,700. The appliance comes with a 1-year warranty and includes a glass lid, stainless steel steamer basket, egg boiler stand, user manual and warranty card along with the main unit.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.