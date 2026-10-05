Aviva Life Insurance Partners With Wizz Financial To Expand Access To Life And Critical Illness Protection

Commenting on the partnership, Asit Rath, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance, said, “For insurance to become more relevant, it needs to be present in the moments when people are actively making decisions about their financial future. A customer taking a loan is not simply accessing credit; they are taking on a responsibility that can have implications for their family as well. This partnership allows us to bring protection closer to that moment of decision. As an industry, the opportunity is to move insurance from being a standalone purchase to a more natural part of everyday financial planning. By working with Wizz Financial, we aim to make protection easier to access, understand, and consider as part of customers’ existing financial journeys.”