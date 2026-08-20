Micron Plans $10 Bn Research Push As AI Fuels Memory Chip Demand

Micron will spend $10 billion on its newly established research lab in Boise, Idaho.
The facility is expected to break ground in 2027 and host hundreds of researchers.
The investment comes as AI infrastructure drives demand for high-bandwidth memory.
Micron Technology plans to invest $10 billion over the next decade in a newly established research lab in Boise, Idaho, as demand for memory chips rises with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, according to a Reuters report.
The Micron Research Labs will focus on advancing memory technologies, developing compute systems and supporting future chip manufacturing. The facility will bring together customers, academic institutions, government and the wider semiconductor industry to pursue new technologies, according to the company.
Micron expects to break ground on the facility in 2027. The lab will be designed to host hundreds of researchers and support international conferences and workshops.
AI Boom Drives Memory Chip Demand
The new investment comes as major memory chipmakers, including Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, benefit from growing demand linked to AI infrastructure.
AI workloads require large amounts of data to be processed quickly. High-bandwidth memory (HBM), which can rapidly feed data to AI accelerators, has therefore become a critical component of modern computing infrastructure.
Micron said the new lab will be connected to its research and technology footprint across the US, Europe, Japan, India, Singapore and Taiwan. This network will support collaboration across different parts of the semiconductor ecosystem.
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Micron Expands US Research Footprint
The $10 billion investment is separate from more than $250 billion that Micron has already committed to manufacturing and research and development across the US, the news agency reported.
The latest facility is being planned as the US pushes to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains. The Trump administration has made domestic semiconductor production a priority as it seeks to boost economic output and maintain the country's position in the AI race.
Micron said the research lab will provide a platform for researchers, industry participants and government bodies to work together on semiconductor breakthroughs. The company expects the facility to support research into technologies that could shape future memory and computing systems.