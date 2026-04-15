With Harbhajan Singh As Commissioner, Indian Pro Badminton League Sets Stage For A Sporting Revolution

Driving this ambitious vision forward is a distinguished leadership team- Founder & CEO: Captain Vineet Chaturvedi, League Commissioner: Harbhajan Singh. Their combined expertise, vision, and passion for sport form the backbone of IPBL’s mission to elevate badminton to unprecedented heights In a landmark moment for Indian sport, the Indian Pro Badminton League (IPBL) is proud to announce its official launch with Player’s auctions, ushering in a new era for badminton in the country. IPBL is envisioned as a powerful movement, an ambitious initiative dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and elevating emerging badminton talent while placing India firmly on the global sporting map.
At its core, IPBL is committed to building a robust and inclusive ecosystem that empowers young athletes with the right platform, world-class mentorship, and unparalleled exposure. Each match and all victories within the league are designed to contribute to a larger purpose, one that inspires the next generation, uplifts grassroots talent, and reshapes the future of badminton in India. With an unwavering focus on fair play, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class sports entertainment, IPBL promises to deliver an electrifying experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.
To ensure promoting sports with a blend of entertainment, the team owners have been chosen as actresses from entertainment industry including Upasna Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, Sumona Chakravarti, Deepshikha Nagpal, Geetanjali Mishra, Aastha Chaudhary, Falaq Naaz as well as Gurpreet Kaur Chadha.
IPBL has partnered with Major sports broadcasters for league’s live broadcast, ensuring widespread reach and seamless access for fans across the country and beyond.
The inaugural season of IPBL will feature a dynamic lineup of city-based franchises: Ace Attackers Delhi, Super Smashers Gujarat, Flying Warriors Jaipur, Net Ninjas Lucknow, Smash Masters Punjab, Shuttle Snipers Hyderabad, Speedy Shuttlers Mumbai and Racket Raiders Kolkata. Each team brings together a unique blend of emerging stars and competitive spirit, promising high-octane badminton action.
IPBL’s governance is strengthened by an accomplished and diverse board, comprising celebrated athletes and influential personalities: Akhil Kumar-Commonwealth Gold Medalist and Arjuna Awardee, Sushila Chanu- Arjuna Awardee, Devindar Walmiki, Vandana Katariya- Padma Shri Awardee, Manoj Sarkar — Paralympic Medalist and Arjuna Awardee. Additionally, the league is supported by prominent cultural and entertainment personalities- MD Desi Rockstar- Youth icon and singer from Haryana, Neha SK Mehta- Actress, Navin Prabhakar- Actor and comedian.
Captain Vineet Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO says “The India Pro Badminton League has been envisioned as a long-term investment in the future of Indian sport. Our goal is to create a structured and inclusive ecosystem that identifies, nurtures, and elevates emerging talent. IPBL is about building a sustainable platform that will contribute meaningfully to the growth and global recognition of Indian badminton” Harbhajan Singh, League Commissioner shares “Sport has the power to inspire and unite, and IPBL is a platform that embodies both. I am proud to be part of a league that is committed to giving young athletes the exposure and opportunities they deserve. With the right structure and vision in place, I believe IPBL can play a significant role in taking Indian badminton to the next level”
If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.