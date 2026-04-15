With Harbhajan Singh As Commissioner, Indian Pro Badminton League Sets Stage For A Sporting Revolution

Captain Vineet Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO says “The India Pro Badminton League has been envisioned as a long-term investment in the future of Indian sport. Our goal is to create a structured and inclusive ecosystem that identifies, nurtures, and elevates emerging talent. IPBL is about building a sustainable platform that will contribute meaningfully to the growth and global recognition of Indian badminton” Harbhajan Singh, League Commissioner shares “Sport has the power to inspire and unite, and IPBL is a platform that embodies both. I am proud to be part of a league that is committed to giving young athletes the exposure and opportunities they deserve. With the right structure and vision in place, I believe IPBL can play a significant role in taking Indian badminton to the next level”